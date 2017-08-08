CJ Wilcox, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to 2-Way Contract

Manuela Davies/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent guard CJ Wilcox on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, citing league sources. Wojnarowski noted it was a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers.

The Washington product appeared in 22 games last season as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Wilcox averaged a mere 1.0 points per game in 2016-17 for Orlando—shooting 25.8 percent from the field in the process—and spent some time in the then-named NBA Development League.

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted him with the No. 28 overall pick in 2014, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations that typically surround a first-round selection. He posted just 2.0 points a night as a rookie and 3.0 points a night in his second year before Los Angeles traded him to Orlando.

Wilcox impressed in his four collegiate seasons at Washington, averaging 14.4 points per game. He was particularly dangerous on the offensive side in his senior year, when he poured in 18.3 points a night behind 39.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Trail Blazers will look for him to rediscover his shooting stroke from college after a slow start to his NBA career.