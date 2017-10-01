Amari Cooper, Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Outlook Post-Michael Crabtree Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Michael Crabtree is out for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos with a lung bruise, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, but the high-powered Oakland Raiders offense should still remain strong without the veteran receiver.

His absence will be an obvious boost to Amari Cooper, who has proved to be an elite receiver regardless of who else is in the lineup. The former No. 4 overall pick has reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first two years of his career and remains a top option as long as Derek Carr is under center.

This season Cooper has totaled 10 catches on 23 targets for 101 receiving yards and one touchdown. He's had issues with drops, but it's hard to ignore the volume of targets coming his way.

While the third-year player is already in most lineups, he could have even more value with Crabtree unavailable if Carr forces the ball his way.

Of course, one of the problems in past years for Oakland was a lack of a third receiver behind Cooper and Crabtree. While both starters finished with over 1,000 yards in 2016, no one else on the roster had more than 400.

Seth Roberts could be a solid addition to fantasy teams with Crabtree out, thanks mostly due to his ability in the red zone. The 6'2" receiver scored 10 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons and has one touchdown in 2017.

This upside could provide a useful player on desperate lineups for the upcoming week as well as daily fantasy lineups.

The sleeper in this scenario could be Cordarrelle Patterson.

The former Minnesota Vikings receiver had been a bit of a disappointment as a former first-rounder, but he has developed into a better offensive weapon in recent years and is always a threat to turn a play into a long touchdown. He has racked up 67 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown; however he only has three receptions for 15 yards. But without Crabtree, Patterson might be the guy to fill the void.

Even if you don't play him right away, adding him to your lineup could be a game-changing move in your league if Crabtree misses multiple weeks.