WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8

Credit: WWE.com

With just over one week until SummerSlam on August 20, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal brought their rivalry to a close in a grudge match that headlined this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

The Viper and The Maharaja waged war in a competitive main event that saw somewhat of a surprise finish.

John Cena's SummerSlam fate was sealed as a match with Baron Corbin was announced. AJ Styles accidentally blasted Shane McMahon with a kick that will create tension between them two of them before The Phenomenal One's United States Championship match against Kevin Owens.

The women's division was on display with two matches, and The Usos scored a big win ahead of a third pay-per-view showdown with The New Day.

How did each of Tuesday's red-hot segments grade out and what do they mean for SmackDown going forward?

Take a look with this recap.