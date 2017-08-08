WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8August 8, 2017
With just over one week until SummerSlam on August 20, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal brought their rivalry to a close in a grudge match that headlined this week's episode of SmackDown Live.
The Viper and The Maharaja waged war in a competitive main event that saw somewhat of a surprise finish.
John Cena's SummerSlam fate was sealed as a match with Baron Corbin was announced. AJ Styles accidentally blasted Shane McMahon with a kick that will create tension between them two of them before The Phenomenal One's United States Championship match against Kevin Owens.
The women's division was on display with two matches, and The Usos scored a big win ahead of a third pay-per-view showdown with The New Day.
How did each of Tuesday's red-hot segments grade out and what do they mean for SmackDown going forward?
Take a look with this recap.
Baron Corbin Interrupts John Cena
John Cena kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown Live by giving props to Shinsuke Nakamura after last Tuesday's encounter and admitting he now understands why fans chant for him.
Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin interrupted the proceedings, sporting new theme music and a bad attitude.
He reminded Cena that he does what he wants when he wants. Cena responded by referring to him as a dumpster fire, inspired by a sign in the crowd, and he challenged Corbin to come to the ring and get put through another table, as he was after last week's physical confrontation.
Corbin declined, telling Cena to shove his respect and that the 16-time champion is not worth his time.
General manager Daniel Bryan appeared and announced Cena vs. Corbin for SummerSlam.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was about as lethargic and uninspired a setup to a high-profile match as there is.
Cena did the respect deal and put Nakamura over, but Corbin's promo was so bland and Cena's response so one-dimensional that this feels like a program thrown together to give them something to do.
It was fine for what it was but not something one would consider the electrifying opening segment SmackDown Live needed on the road to SummerSlam.
Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis and Aiden English two weeks ago. They reunited Tuesday to battle former SmackDown tag team champions The Usos.
It worked out early as they stunned Jimmy and Jey heading into the break.
Zayn withstood a beating during the break and made the hot tag to Dillinger, who exploded into the match like a ball of energy.
The action broke down and Zayn was wiped out at ringside following a stiff shot to the jaw. Back in the ring, Dillinger came off the top rope but rolled through when his opponent dodged the attack. The Perfect 10 would attempt the Tye Breaker, but one of his opponents blasted him with a kick.
An assault on the NXT export's knee led to a half Boston crab for the tapout victory.
After the match, The Usos took the microphone and cut a promo on new tag team champions The New Day, mocking them in the process. While Big E's voice exploded over the PA system, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked from behind.
Before the champions could unload on their rivals, The Usos fled to safety, closing out the segment.
Result
The Usos defeated Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn
Grade
B+
Analysis
With nothing else better to do, there are far worse spots for Zayn and Dillinger than in competitive tag matches against The Usos.
Jimmy and Jey demonstrated the tag team expertise that won them the tag titles in the first place, using referee manipulation and double-team moves to secure the victory. The post-match interaction involving New Day was hot and should add to their upcoming SummerSlam match.
Segments like this are of the utmost importance when two acts have worked together as frequently as New Day and The Usos. It keeps things fresh even when the match itself is not.
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana
Determined to prove she belongs, Lana squared off with Charlotte Flair in singles competition Tuesday.
Frustration and anger proved her downfall as she slapped The Queen following a series of taunts and was met with a big boot to the face for her troubles.
The Figure Eight followed and Lana tapped out.
Result
Charlotte defeated Lana
Grade
B
Analysis
Lana's character development may be the most underrated in WWE.
The Ravishing Russian debuted on SmackDown Live and was hell-bent on proving her fellow athletes wrong, showing them she could hang in the ring and find success. She hasn't to this point and the result is mounting frustration.
That much was evident in the manner in which she slapped Charlotte, bringing about her own demise shortly thereafter.
It should be interesting to see where the character goes from here. How does she react to the frustration and disappointment she has encountered so far? Does it alter the heart of her character or maybe necessitate a babyface turn?
The possibilities are many, which is not something that can be said about all of WWE's personas.
AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon Talk the United States Title
One week after Kevin Owens lost to United States champion AJ Styles in controversial fashion, the rivals met in the ring for a verbal confrontation, with SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon at the center of their spat.
Owens continued to sell his frustration over the loss from last week, to which Styles responded by challenging him to a match on Tuesday night.
Owens backed off, getting cheap heat by running down the fans in Canada and saying he would rather win the title in America.
A brawl between the two broke out, ending with Styles inadvertently catching McMahon with a Pele Kick. McMahon was visibly furious as he looked up at the current titleholder.
Grade
A
Analysis
Instead of rolling into SummerSlam with a storyline that dictates McMahon screws Owens out of the title to jump-start a rivalry between the two, WWE Creative wisely created tension between Styles and his superior here.
Not that there needed to be any more tension between them. It was Styles who defeated McMahon at WrestleMania 33 after weeks of increasingly violent confrontations.
Look for Owens, a master manipulator, to exploit the new dissension between authority figure and champion leading into SummerSlam.
Naomi vs. Carmella
SmackDown women's champion Naomi may have a showdown with Natalya at SummerSlam, but Carmella was the opposition Tuesday.
Miss Money in the Bank wore her opponent down, keeping her grounded and working on her neck, negating her athleticism in the process.
Naomi fought back, blasting Carmella with a series of kicks and a jawbreaker. As she continued to build momentum for herself, the reinstated James Ellsworth hit the ring and shoved her off the top rope. Carmella caught the champion with a big superkick and scored a pin-fall for the non-title victory.
Result
Carmella defeated Naomi
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match itself may not have been anything special or unique, but the return of Ellsworth adds an element of danger to Carmella. His interjection was the point of the match, and now Carmella has the one tool necessary to deliver her title Women's Championship when she finally decides to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.
More importantly, it keeps The Princess of Staten Island at the forefront of the division and sets up her eventual ascension.
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
As if you had not already seen Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal wrestle enough over the last three months, the two bitter rivals battled in a special Grudge match.
Orton took the fight to The Modern Day Maharaja, pummeling him at ringside. The action spilled to the commentary position, where The Viper set Mahal up for an RKO on to the announce table but was shoved off and into the timekeeper's area.
Mahal gained control of the match, dominating the middle portion, while Shinsuke Nakamura watched from backstage.
Late in the match, Orton gained control with a fallaway slam and a snap powerslam. At every turn, Orton countered the Khallas. The final time was most important as Orton caught him with an RKO for the clean pin-fall victory.
After the match, Orton made his way up the ramp and just as it appeared as though the show was going off the air, Rusev caught him with a nasty superkick that left him floored.
Result
Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal
Grade
C+
Analysis
"Grudge match" translates to "Randy gets his win back."
What sense does it make to have the WWE champion, en route to Brooklyn for a huge title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura, lose clean in a televised main event? It hurts his credibility at a time when audiences are still having a hard time accepting the idea of him in that role.
It is contradictory to everything the company is attempting to accomplish and backward logic.
The Rusev superkick was a nice touch but does anyone really believe he is going over The Viper at SummerSlam?
Didn't think so.