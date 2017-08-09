What to Watch for in Oakland Raiders' Preseason Week 1 Matchup

0 of 6

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

After banging heads against each other, the Oakland Raiders will turn their attention to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. It's a Silver and Black preseason debut against a squad that already dipped its feet in exhibition play for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Training camp shows a player's commitment to the practice field. Now it's time to test an individual's will against actual opponents in a competitive contest. The games won't count in the win-loss column, but like the Raiders, the Cardinals have quality talent battling for a roster position in September.

For the Raiders, there's an abundance of talent at running back and wide receiver. A player or two at either position may miss the final cut.