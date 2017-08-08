Joe West Suspended 3 Games for Saying Adrian Beltre Is Biggest Complainer in MLB

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Umpire Joe West has reportedly been suspended three games for saying Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is the biggest complainer in Major League Baseball during an interview.

On Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported the suspension news and noted the World Umpires Association "strongly opposes" the penalty.

West's comments about Beltre came in a June interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"It's got to be Adrian Beltre," West said when he was asked who the league's biggest complainer is in the interview. "Every pitch you call that's a strike, he says, 'Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!' I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, 'that ball is outside.'"

West continued, "I told him, 'You may be a great ballplayer, but you're the worst umpire in the league. You stink.'"

Nightengale did point out West clarified he and Beltre are on friendly terms despite his opinion that the slugger's tendency to complain.

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports and MLB writer Christopher Crawford discussed the ruling on West:

This comes after Beltre made news during an interaction with an umpire on July 26.

When on deck, Beltre typically stands closer to the batter and plate rather than in the designated circle. As a result, second base umpire Gerry Davis asked him to stand in the circle, but rather than follow Davis' orders, Beltre moved the mat from the circle to where he was standing, drawing an ejection.