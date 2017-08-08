Johan Camargo Suffers Knee Injury After Tripping on Walk to the Mound

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves shortstop Johan Camargo was forced out of Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies before the first pitch after injuring his leg while walking on the field at the start of the game.

Fox Sports South tweeted out the video of Camargo's injury:

The Braves announced Camargo suffered a "hyper-extended right knee" and would be undergoing an MRI.

Camargo was in the Braves' starting lineup for the game, starting at shortstop and hitting seventh. He was replaced by Jace Peterson after being forced out.

Originally signed by the Braves out of Panama in 2010, Camargo made his Major League debut on April 11 against the Miami Marlins. The 23-year-old has been a solid offensive performer with a .292/.327/.454 with 22 extra-base hits in 63 games.

Camargo currently ranks fifth on the Braves with 1.1 FanGraphs wins above replacement. His UZR per 150 games played of 19.1 is second among Atlanta players, trailing only Danny Santana, per FanGraphs.

The Braves entered play on Tuesday with a 51-59 record, 11.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild card spot in the National League.