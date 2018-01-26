DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Suffers Full Rupture of Achilles vs. Rockets

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins was helped off the court during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after he reportedly suffered a full rupture of his left Achilles, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com first reported the possible rupture, and Wojnarowski noted the center will miss six to 10 months with the injury.

"We're scared about it," head coach Alvin Gentry said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I feel horrible for him. Everything that he's done and what he's made himself and the improvements in all areas that he's made, on and off the court, it's just been great. Our guys feel terrible."

The injury occurred when Cousins was attempting to get his own rebound after missing a free throw. He swatted at the ball, grabbed his left leg and fell to the ground in the final seconds of New Orleans' 115-113 victory at the Smoothie King Center.

After being acquired by the Pelicans in a midseason trade last February, Cousins has paired nicely with Anthony Davis. The 27-year-old averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games this season.

Depth is not a strength for the Pelicans as they seek a return to the playoffs following a two-year absence. Cousins and Davis both average a double-double and have carried the team to a 27-21 record.

The Pelicans are particularly thin at center behind Cousins. Alexis Ajinca is likely out for the season after December surgery on his right patellar tendon. With Cousins likely out for the season as well, Davis, Cheick Diallo and Omer Asik will play the position.