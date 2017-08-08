    Jahlil Okafor Says He 'Couldn't Be Happier' Being a 76er, Talks Trade Rumors

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA,PA - MARCH 19: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for the shot against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on March 19, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Jahlil Okafor said Tuesday he "couldn't be happier" to be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and reinforced that he's committed to the team despite the uncertainty swirling around his future.

    "I hear trade rumors and stuff like that, realizing that having a new scenario, I think it might be better than what it is now," he said, per GateHouse Media's Tom Moore (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin). "When it comes to the NBA, this is all I know is wearing a Sixers uniform. And the city's been great to me, the coaches have been great to me, and my teammates have been great. So I couldn't be happier."

    Moore shared a video with Okafor's comments: 

    The Sixers selected Okafor third overall in the 2015 draft, but he's failed to live up to expectations after thriving as the centerpiece of a Duke Blue Devils team that won a national title. 

    Each of his past two seasons has been cut short due to right knee injuries, and even when he's been healthy, his production has been spotty. 

    Although Okafor has averaged a respectable 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks through 103 career appearances, he's been a liability on defense. 

    According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Sixers posted a defensive rating of 109.5 with Okafor on the floor last season—a mark that would have ranked as the third-worst in the league—and were outscored by 14.5 points per 100 possessions during those same minutes. 

    With Okafor due a club option worth $6.3 million for the 2018-19 season and Richaun Holmes steadily rising up the depth chart thanks to his shot-blocking and rim-running capabilities, it's fair to wonder if the 21-year-old's days in Philadelphia could be numbered. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets' Arthur: 'We Can Be a Contender...Up There with GSW'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Issues Memo Aiming to Lessen DNP-Rests

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beasley Reportedly Expected to Sign with Knicks

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Predicting Rookie of the Year

      Inverse
      via Inverse