Jahlil Okafor Says He 'Couldn't Be Happier' Being a 76er, Talks Trade Rumors

Jahlil Okafor said Tuesday he "couldn't be happier" to be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and reinforced that he's committed to the team despite the uncertainty swirling around his future.

"I hear trade rumors and stuff like that, realizing that having a new scenario, I think it might be better than what it is now," he said, per GateHouse Media's Tom Moore (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin). "When it comes to the NBA, this is all I know is wearing a Sixers uniform. And the city's been great to me, the coaches have been great to me, and my teammates have been great. So I couldn't be happier."

The Sixers selected Okafor third overall in the 2015 draft, but he's failed to live up to expectations after thriving as the centerpiece of a Duke Blue Devils team that won a national title.

Each of his past two seasons has been cut short due to right knee injuries, and even when he's been healthy, his production has been spotty.

Although Okafor has averaged a respectable 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks through 103 career appearances, he's been a liability on defense.

According to NBA.com's lineup data, the Sixers posted a defensive rating of 109.5 with Okafor on the floor last season—a mark that would have ranked as the third-worst in the league—and were outscored by 14.5 points per 100 possessions during those same minutes.

With Okafor due a club option worth $6.3 million for the 2018-19 season and Richaun Holmes steadily rising up the depth chart thanks to his shot-blocking and rim-running capabilities, it's fair to wonder if the 21-year-old's days in Philadelphia could be numbered.