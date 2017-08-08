    Browns' Corey Coleman Won't Be Charged in Assault Case Due to Lack of Evidence

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns in action during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    An investigation from the Cleveland Police Department determined Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman will not face charges in an alleged assault.

    On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a statement from the prosecutor's office stating two other men were charged with felonious assault, but a lack of evidence suggested Coleman didn't participate.

    "The testing results, conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, indicate that there is no DNA evidence implicating Corey Coleman," the statement read. "The investigation into this felonious assault has failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant."

    Pelissero passed along the entire statement:

    Coleman's brother, Jonathan, was one of the men charged.

    According to WKYC in Cleveland, the assault occurred on New Year's Eve in Cleveland. The two men charged with assault are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 14.

    Coleman tallied 413 receiving yards and three touchdown catches as a rookie last year and could see an increase in targets in 2017 after wide receiver Terrelle Pryor signed with Washington this offseason.

