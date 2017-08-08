    Angels' Yunel Escobar Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Oblique Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 26: Yunel Escobar #0 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 26, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that third baseman Yunel Escobar is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a mild Grade 1 oblique strain.

    The team placed him on the 10-day disabled list. Escobar, 34, is hitting .274 with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 89 games this season.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

