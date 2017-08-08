Angels' Yunel Escobar Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Oblique Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that third baseman Yunel Escobar is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a mild Grade 1 oblique strain.

The team placed him on the 10-day disabled list. Escobar, 34, is hitting .274 with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 89 games this season.

