Rams and Chargers' Inglewood Stadium Images Released

Rams and Chargers' Inglewood Stadium Images ReleasedAugust 8, 2017
Reed Saxon/Associated Press
Model images of Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, the working name of the soon-to-be-shared home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, were released Tuesday.
Lindsey Thiry and Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times posted images of the models on Twitter:
Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry
The LA stadium can hold 70,000 and go up to 100k with general admission. The video screen is impressive. https://t.co/zx2qHJB2UU2017-8-8 22:58:06
Sam Farmer @LATimesfarmer
Model of the Inglewood stadium https://t.co/dpTnij9jHM2017-8-8 22:55:18