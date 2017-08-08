Rogers Cup 2017: Dominic Thiem Upset, David Goffin Advances

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Rogers Cup continued Tuesday with several key players trying to stay alive in Montreal, Canada.

Day 4 featured the remainder of first-round battles as well as the start of the second round with players trying to sneak their way into the round of 16. Considering this is one of the premier tournaments for both the men's and women's season outside of the Grand Slams, advancing is no easy feat.

Although most of the top seeds in this event weren't ready to begin until Wednesday, there was still plenty of competitive battles throughout the day. Here is a look at the latest action from the event.

Results

Men's Draw

No. 9 David Goffin def. Yuichi Sugita; 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Karen Khachanov; 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Hyeon Chung def. Feliciano Lopez; 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3)

Borna Coric def. Mikhail Youzhny; 6-2, 6-4

Ernesto Escobedo def. Nikoloz Basilashvili; 7-6(4), 6-4

Paolo Lorenzi def. Francis Tiafoe; 7-6(3), 0-6, 6-2

Sam Querrey def. Vincent Millot; 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5

Denis Shapovalov def. Rogerio Dutra Silva; 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-4

No. 15 Jack Sock def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert; 7-6(4), 6-3

Kevin Anderson def. Dudi Sela; 6-3, 7-6(1)

Jared Donaldson def. Benoit Paire; 6-2, 7-5

Diego Schwartzman def. No. 3 Dominic Thiem; 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-5

Women's Draw

Catherine Bellis def. Julia Goerges; 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Donna Vekic def. Eugenie Bouchard; 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska def. CoCo Vandeweghe; 6-3, 6-2

Carolina Garcia def. Sorana Cirstea; 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova def. Shuai Peng; 6-1, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Alize Cornet; 6-0, 6-1

Ashleigh Barty def. Oceane Dodin; 5-0, ret.

No. 16 Elena Vesnina def. Alison Riske; 6-3, 6-3

Magdalena Rybarikova def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni; 7-5, 6-0

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Daria Kasatkina; 7-6(4), 6-4

Timea Babos def. Bianca Andreescu; 6-4, 6-1

No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki def. Ekaterina Alexandrova; 6-3, 6-0

Barbora Strycova def. Daria Gavrilova; 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

Notable Matches

No. 3 Seed Knocked Out

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem has been great for most of the season, but he couldn't close out a win against Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday night.

Schwartzman was in complete control early, earning two breaks while winning the first set:

Jose Morgado of the Diario Record took that time to note that Thiem had never won a match in Canada. Schwartzman then had a chance to close out the upset in the second set, but the No. 3 seed earned a tiebreak and then won a competitive 9-7 battle for the set.

When Thiem seemed ready to move onto the next round, however, he saw his 5-2 third-set lead evaporate almost instantly. Schwartzman won five games in a row to earn the shocking upset.

The Argentine saved four different match points in the final set for his first career top-10 victory.

It was a sloppy match on both sides with plenty of unforced errors, but Schwartzman was simply better and worked harder for the Round 2 win.

Agnieszka Radwanska Easily Beats CoCo Vandeweghe

One of the most highly anticipated first-round matchups wasn't as close as some expected.

No. 10 in the world Agnieszka Radwanska took on No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe, yet the favorite had little problem moving onto the next round. Radwanska won 72 percent of her first-serve points and 68 percent of her second-serve opportunities, providing little opportunity for her opponent to break.

The win came in two sets with Vandeweghe only winning five total games.

"I'm very very happy that I could play my best tennis today from the first point, especially here where conditions are pretty different from everywhere else," the Polish star said after the win, per WTATennis.com. "The first match is always tricky, so I’m happy to win in two sets."

She advances to face Timea Babos in what is a winnable draw to the quarterfinals.

David Goffin Overcomes First-Set Struggles

While it was just a first-round matchup, seemingly every point was a struggle for No. 9 David Goffin.

The Belgian lost the first set to Yuichi Sugita before battling back to win the last two. Tennis TV captured the match-clinching point, which also took a lot of effort to complete:

Goffin had problems with his serve early, getting broken three times in the first set while tallying zero aces on 24 serves. The next two sets featured nine aces and just one break, including two break-point saves.

If he plays as well as he did the second two sets, he can advance far in this tournament.

Caroline Wozniacki Cruises in Round 2

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After a first-round bye, Caroline Wozniacki faced little resistance in the second round against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The No. 6 seed only dropped three games in the match, including earning a bagel in the second set. The entire battle only took an hour.

The key for Wozniacki was her accuracy, as she got 73 percent of her first serves in play and only ended with two double faults. While she was broken once in the first set, it was an otherwise impressive day with her service.

Alexandrova had looked good last round with a win over Sachia Vickery but had no chance against a better opponent in Round 2.

Wednesday Matches (Full schedule via RogersCup.com)

Men's Draw

Peter Polansky vs. No. 2 Roger Federer

Denis Shapovalov vs. Juan Martin del Potro

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Borna Coric

Adrian Mannarino vs. No. 6 Milos Raonic

No. 5 Kei Nishikori vs. Gael Monfils

No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Mischa Zverev

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Richard Gasquet

Sam Querrey vs. No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

No. 9 David Goffin vs. Hyeon Chung

Ryan Harrison vs. No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut

No. 15 Jack Sock vs. David Ferrer

Paolo Lorenzi vs. No. 16 Nick Kyrgios

Robin Haase vs. Ernesto Escobedo

No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Kevin Anderson

Women's Draw

No. 4 Garbine Muguruza vs. Kirsten Flipkens

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. No. 1 Karolina Pliskova

No. 9 Venus Williams vs. Katerina Siniakova

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Magdelena Rybarikova

Donna Vekic vs. No. 3 Angelique Kerber

Catherine Bellis vs. No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova

Lucie Safarova vs. Dominika Cibulkova

Timea Babos vs. No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska

No. 7 Johanna Konta vs. Ekaterina Makarova

No. 14 Petra Kvitova vs. Sloane Stephens

Varvara Lepchenko vs. Caroline Garcia

Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 16 Elena Vesnina

No. 15 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Naomi Osaka