2017 PGA Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Betting Favorites

The final major tournament on the PGA Tour will take place this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, with Rory McIlroy going for his third victory in the event.

McIlroy is a +700 favorite (bet $100 to win $700) on the PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, while reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth is right behind him at +800.

Spieth saw his two-tournament winning streak come to an end last week when he finished 13th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The 24-year-old Texas native had won more than $3 million in his previous two events combined, placing first in the British Open and the Travelers Championship. The PGA Championship is the only major he has not won.

Meanwhile, McIlroy has never won the Masters, but he has enjoyed past success in the PGA Championship. The 28-year-old native of Northern Ireland previously won it in 2012 and 2014, and he is coming off a fifth-place finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after finishing fourth at the British Open. However, he has yet to pick up a win on the PGA Tour in 2017.

American Jimmy Walker is the defending champion in this event, as he shot a 14-under-par 266 to beat out Australian Jason Day, who finished one behind him. Walker was a +12500 long shot when he won it last year, and he is listed at +10000 this time around.

Day is further down on the betting board than he was a year ago, sitting at +2800. He was one of the favorites in 2016 but has struggled recently.

Like McIlroy, Day is still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour this year. But unlike McIlroy, he has missed the cut in two of the last four tournaments he has entered, including the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship. Day has just two top-10 finishes in 2017.

Another golfer who was expected to perform better lately is American Dustin Johnson. The 33-year-old tied for fifth at the PGA Championship in 2010 for his best career showing. He won the 2016 U.S. Open and has three victories this year to go along with seven top-10 finishes.

Johnson is the +1200 fourth choice on the odds to win the PGA Championship, just behind Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (+1100) and ahead of fellow American Rickie Fowler (+1600).