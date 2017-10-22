Matt Moore Fantasy Outlook After Jay Cutler's Ribs Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins suffered another quarterback injury Sunday that could leave fantasy football players scrambling.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins believe Jay Cutler suffered two cracked ribs in Sunday's 31-28 win over the New York Jets "that could sideline him two to three weeks." It was the second setback at the position after Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury during practice before the season, prompting the Cutler signing in the first place.

The Dolphins will now turn to Matt Moore until Cutler is ready to return, meaning fantasy players looking for help at the signal-caller spot have another option who will see the field in the immediate future. Moore threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in relief on Sunday.

Moore has largely been a backup throughout his career for the Carolina Panthers and Dolphins, although he played 13 games in 2011 and threw for 2,497 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He attempted a combined 30 passes the following four seasons before throwing 87 last year, eight of which went for touchdowns and three of which were picked.

The Oregon State product has flashed solid potential in the past, but it has been a number of years since he was a reliable starter under center. Fantasy players would be wise to exercise caution before starting him, but he is worth a waiver wire pickup based on the playing time opportunity in front of him alone.

If there is a notable upside for Moore, it is the talent surrounding him, which could turn his shorter throws into big plays with a broken tackle or two.

The pass-catching combination of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and tight end Julius Thomas means opposing secondaries won't be able to focus on just one guy, opening Moore up to make throws into single coverage.

Miami also has running back Jay Ajayi to take some of the pressure off Moore and force safeties to creep into the box.

In theory, so many playmakers should make for productive games from Moore, but fantasy players should wait at least a game or two before inserting him into the starting lineup. He isn't exactly a proven commodity at this point.