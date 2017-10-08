    Sterling Shepard Ruled Out vs. Chargers After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Brad Penner)
    Brad Penner/Associated Press

    The New York Giants' pass-catching corps took a hit Sunday when Sterling Shepard was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury.

    News of the latest injury is yet another blow for Shepard, who was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain in early August following a scary scene at training camp. 

    Fortunately for the second-year wideout, that injury wasn't accompanied by a long stint on the shelf. 

    The Giants will have to hope for the same this time around, considering Shepard has evolved into an integral piece of their scheme when healthy. 

    A year after posting 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, the Oklahoma Sooners product has rattled off 21 receptions for 254 yards and one score as the Giants' primary slot receiver alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, who was also injured Sunday. 

    The Giants don't have another explosive slot option like Shepard on the roster, so they'll likely have to pivot to others, including versatile rookie tight end Evan Engram, to pick up the slack with Shepard down once again. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick's Girlfriend Denies He Will Stand for Anthem

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Frank Gore Moves to 7th on Rushing Yards List

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kizer Benched After Brutal 1st Half

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Brandon Marshall (Ankle) Carted Off Field

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report