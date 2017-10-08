Sterling Shepard Ruled Out vs. Chargers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The New York Giants' pass-catching corps took a hit Sunday when Sterling Shepard was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury.

News of the latest injury is yet another blow for Shepard, who was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain in early August following a scary scene at training camp.

Fortunately for the second-year wideout, that injury wasn't accompanied by a long stint on the shelf.

The Giants will have to hope for the same this time around, considering Shepard has evolved into an integral piece of their scheme when healthy.

A year after posting 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns, the Oklahoma Sooners product has rattled off 21 receptions for 254 yards and one score as the Giants' primary slot receiver alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, who was also injured Sunday.

The Giants don't have another explosive slot option like Shepard on the roster, so they'll likely have to pivot to others, including versatile rookie tight end Evan Engram, to pick up the slack with Shepard down once again.