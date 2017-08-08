DeAndre Levy Files Injury Grievance Against Detroit Lions

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy has filed an injury grievance against the team that released him, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

Levy suffered a torn meniscus at the beginning of the 2016 season, and the organization cleared him physically in March even though three other doctors said his knee wasn't healthy.

The linebacker said the Lions released him the day after clearing him and that he still isn't healthy. Rothstein noted he was forced to undergo a second surgery in April.

Levy described the circumstances surrounding his team physical, which he thought was just a follow-up.

"I figured there was something wrong because they passed me on a physical when I couldn't even sit down to a chair or get into a linebacker stance at the time," Levy said. "In my mind, I didn't think about the legal contract part of it. I thought, this is f--ked up. I can't get into position; how can I pass a physical? I didn't know it was a physical the first time."

The 30-year-old had two years remaining on a contract extension he signed before the 2015 season. Per Spotrac, the Lions owe $7.2 million of dead cap money over the next two years. However, the move saves what could have been over $8 million per year for the linebacker.

After totaling 151 combined tackles in 2014, Levy has only played six regular-season games over the past two years. A hip injury caused him to miss 15 games in 2015 as well.

Although he wants to return to the NFL next season, Levy told Rothstein he won't be clear to play until November or December.