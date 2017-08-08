    Former Blackhawks Star Eddie Olczyk Diagnosed with Colon Cancer

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 15: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2012 recipient, Eddie Olczyk speaks during the 40th annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner at Plaza of the Americas on October 15, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Former Stanley Cup champion and current NBC Sports analyst Eddie Olczyk is recovering from surgery after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

    "I have been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and am currently undergoing treatment for the disease," Olczyk said in a statement released by the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. "I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment."

    Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry added Olczyk "is recovering well from the procedure and will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy."

    Olczyk, 50, spent 16 years in the NHL after he was selected third overall by the Blackhawks in the 1984 draft. 

    By the time Olczyk retired in 2000, he had tallied 794 points on 342 goals and 452 assists. 

    Since calling it quits, the 1994 Stanley Cup champion has served as the primary color commentator for NBC Sports' No. 1 hockey booth alongside Doc Emrick. 

    Olczyk has also contributed to NBC Sports as a horse racing analyst, making regular appearances on the network's various television platforms during Triple Crown season. 

