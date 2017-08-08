    Marvin Lewis Taking Time Away from Bengals to Deal with Health Issue

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals follows the action against the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 14, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
    The Cincinnati Bengals will be without head coach Marvin Lewis for an indefinite period of time as he deals with a minor health issue. 

    Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group provided a statement from the team:

    "Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue. He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis' absence."

    Stacey Dales of the NFL Network reported Lewis has a blood clot in his ankle, and though he is taking medication and wanted to coach through it, he "needs bed rest."

    The Bengals have their first preseason game of the year on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    As the team's official account noted, Simmons led practice on Tuesday:

    Lewis has been the Bengals head coach since 2003, making him the second longest tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Interestingly, Simmons has been with the team just as long, entering his 15th season working with the special teams unit.

    The former punter at Kansas University became the special teams coordinator in 2013, helping the squad reach the playoffs in three out of four seasons.

    Simmons originally coached under Lewis with the Baltimore Ravens and on a Bengals team that has had a lot of turnover at coordinator, he has remained a constant. Lewis clearly trusts Simmons to lead the organization for as long as needed.

