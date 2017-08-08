    Lakers Rumors: Briante Weber Reportedly Signed to Partially Guaranteed Contract

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 10: Briante Weber #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 10, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have agreed to terms on a partially guaranteed contract with guard Briante Weber, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. 

    Weber, 24, appeared in 13 games for the Charlotte Hornets last year, averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.

    Weber has been a journeyman in his young career, also playing for the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies in the 2015-16 season as well as making seven appearances for the Golden State Warriors last year (1.7 points in 6.6 minutes per contest).

    He didn't make a big enough impact with the Hornets, however, and was cut in July before his contract with the team became guaranteed on Aug. 1.

    Weber is a solid defender and brings excellent energy to both sides of the floor, but his perimeter shooting leaves much to be desired, as he's a 6.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc for his career. He also isn't great at attacking the rim, leaving him as a vulnerability on the offensive end.

    In Los Angeles, he'll battle with Tyler Ennis to serve as the team's No. 3 point guard behind Lonzo Ball and Jordan Clarkson.

