Lakers Rumors: Briante Weber Reportedly Signed to Partially Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have agreed to terms on a partially guaranteed contract with guard Briante Weber, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Weber, 24, appeared in 13 games for the Charlotte Hornets last year, averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.

Weber has been a journeyman in his young career, also playing for the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies in the 2015-16 season as well as making seven appearances for the Golden State Warriors last year (1.7 points in 6.6 minutes per contest).

He didn't make a big enough impact with the Hornets, however, and was cut in July before his contract with the team became guaranteed on Aug. 1.

Weber is a solid defender and brings excellent energy to both sides of the floor, but his perimeter shooting leaves much to be desired, as he's a 6.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc for his career. He also isn't great at attacking the rim, leaving him as a vulnerability on the offensive end.

In Los Angeles, he'll battle with Tyler Ennis to serve as the team's No. 3 point guard behind Lonzo Ball and Jordan Clarkson.