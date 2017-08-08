    Canelo Alvarez Says Fight with Conor McGregor Possible If Floyd Mayweather Loses

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Canelo Alvarez stands on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Canelo Alvarez isn't closing the door on a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor, but it comes with the caveat that the UFC star has to beat Floyd Mayweather

    In an interview with Jack Jorgensen of Fansided, Alvarez laid out the scenario that would lead him to want a match with McGregor. 

    “If that miracle was to happen, then we have a conversation,” Alvarez said. “If that miracle were to happen, but I doubt it very much that Conor beats Floyd.”

    McGregor and Mayweather are scheduled to fight on Aug. 26, but Canelo is also deep in preparation for his marquee showdown against Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16. 

    This will be the first professional boxing match in McGregor's career. The 29-year-old has a 21-3 career record in mixed martial arts, including a 9-1 mark in UFC. He's the only fighter in UFC history to hold two championships simultaneously when he won the lightweight title while holding the featherweight title.

    If any active boxer knows the difficulty of trying to knock Mayweather from the ranks of the undefeated, it's Alvarez. The Mexican superstar's only blemish in 51 career matches was a majority decision loss against Mayweather in Sept. 2013. 

