2017 World Series Odds for Every MLB Contender with Trade Season Dust Settled

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As we steamroll through August and set our gaze on September, the race for the 2017 MLB title is getting real.

That's especially true with the non-waiver trade deadline dust settled.

Sure, seismic swaps could go down provided players clear waivers. For the most part, however, contenders' rosters are set.

As such, we can calibrate World Series odds with a degree of confidence, allowing for the usual fluctuations that come with hot streaks, cold spells and, above all, injuries.

For reference, our odds are juxtaposed against those proffered by OddsShark.com. And we're defining a "contender" as any team with a 30 percent chance or greater of qualifying for the postseason, according to FanGraphs' calculation (sorry, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners et al).