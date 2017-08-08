Former Syracuse Head Coach Dick MacPherson Dies at Age 86

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Syracuse announced Tuesday that former head football coach Dick MacPherson has died at the age of 86.

MacPherson led the program for 10 years from 1981-90, accumulating a 66-46-4 record with a 3-1-1 record in bowl games. He also spent two years as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 1991-92.

The former coach also spent time at UMass, but the most notable part of his career came at Syracuse. He took over a program that went 5-6 the previous season and led the squad to seven winning seasons in 10 years. In 1987, the Orange went 11-0-1 with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

MacPherson was named the national coach of the year by several publications.

While Syracuse went from Independent to the Big East in 1991, the coach moved on to the Patriots, where he lasted just two seasons before being fired with an 8-24 record.

He later called his decision to go to New England a "huge mistake," per Donnie Webb of Syracuse.com.

"I think this, when I left New England, I was very happy to leave New England," MacPherson said in 2009. "I think that I could've gotten another good college job. I'm positive I could've gotten another good college job if I wanted one. But I think it was time."

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.