    Donavin Newsom Taken Away in Ambulance After Suffering Head, Neck Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    This is a 2017 photo of Donavin Newsom of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Thursday, May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken away from practice Tuesday in an ambulance after suffering a reported head and/or neck injury following a collision with defensive back Chanceller James.

    The severity of Newsom's injury is unknown, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the player had feeling in his extremities.

    "He did have feeling in his hands and lower half, so that's the encouraging part," Shanahan said. "We're praying for the best."

    Shanahan added the scary situation "puts things in perspective."

    Newsom, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at Missouri. He finished his career with the Tigers with 162 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

    As a senior, he recorded a team-high 73 tackles. Newsom is attempting to make the roster at the middle linebacker spot. He's one of four players listed on the 49ers' depth chart at the position.    

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Reps Reportedly Deny Rejecting Contract

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Pats Buy Their Own Swagged Out Planes

      Darren Rovell
      via ESPN.com
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers Sign Veteran CB Asa Jackson

      Darin Gantt
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gase Saw the Same Old Cutler in Practice No. 1

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com