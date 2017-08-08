Donavin Newsom Taken Away in Ambulance After Suffering Head, Neck Injury

Uncredited/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken away from practice Tuesday in an ambulance after suffering a reported head and/or neck injury following a collision with defensive back Chanceller James.

The severity of Newsom's injury is unknown, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the player had feeling in his extremities.

"He did have feeling in his hands and lower half, so that's the encouraging part," Shanahan said. "We're praying for the best."

Shanahan added the scary situation "puts things in perspective."

Newsom, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at Missouri. He finished his career with the Tigers with 162 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

As a senior, he recorded a team-high 73 tackles. Newsom is attempting to make the roster at the middle linebacker spot. He's one of four players listed on the 49ers' depth chart at the position.