    Multiple Athletes at IAAF World Athletics Championships Out with Stomach Illness

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Botswana's Isaac Makwala reacts after winning his heat of the Men's 400 meters during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    A number of athletes have fallen ill at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, suffering from a stomach bug while based at one of the competition's official hotels.          

    According to the Associated Press (via the New Zealand Herald), the organising committee issued a statement Monday:

    "There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the world championships. Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained."

    According to BBC Sport, Botswana star Isaac Makwala was ruled out of the men's 400-meter final because of the outbreak, but the athlete said he was not ill on Tuesday.

    "I could have run. I did my warm-up well, and I was ready to run. I feel ready to run today, tonight," Makwala said. "This is bad. Sometimes I feel heartbroken. Yesterday, I was ready for this. I worked hard for this."

    ITV News' Dan Salisbury-Jones shared footage of Makwala being refused entry to the athletes' entrance at the stadium:

    Per BBC Sport, IAAF spokeswoman Jackie Brock-Doyle said health and safety protocols had been followed after the outbreak at the Tower Hotel.

