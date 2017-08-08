Jason Jordan Takes 1st Steps Toward Needed Heel Turn on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

In the process of pulverizing Jean-Pierre Goulet on Monday's WWE Raw, Jason Jordan flashed a taste of his villainous side.

The suplex artist's aggression and demeanor suggested a shift in character is already in the works. And he has to be glad. He's better off embracing the darkness as he emerges from a heavily criticized soap opera storyline.

A beating from Brock Lesnar left Curtis Axel unable to take on Jordan. The Raw general manager and Jordan's (kayfabe) long-lost father, Kurt Angle, asked Goulet to battle Jordan instead.

At one point during the match, Goulet slapped Jordan. A cold, murderous stare from Jordan followed.

The former tag team champ grew vicious, battered Goulet and looked down disgusted at him. A smirk spread across his face afterward. Not exactly typical babyface behavior.

The folks at WWE on PopCulture were among those who believed that signaled a coming heel turn:

If that's the case, it's the absolute right move. Jordan's current white bread babyface persona has no teeth. And it doesn't feel as if the audience wants to root for him right now.

On Monday, the Toronto crowd sarcastically chanted "Let's go, jobber!" to urge on Goulet while booing Jordan. Yes, that city is known for going against the grain, but this won't be the last time Jordan gets that treatment.

He's associated with an illegitimate-son narrative that many panned. His gimmick isn't likely to take hold in an era with more jaded, cynical fans. Being more like The Rock and less like Rocky Maivia is the way to go.