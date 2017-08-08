Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt: Should The Demon Emerge at WWE SummerSlam?

Credit: WWE.com

Finn Balor looks more and more ready to unleash his demonic alter ego on Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam.

The supernatural elements of his feud with Raw's resident cult leader, the magnitude of the pay-per-view and the lengthy time that The Demon has been in hibernation point to that.

The Demon is the physical manifestation of Balor's dark side. It's the crawling, painted creature that emerges when human Balor won't be enough to win the battle.

Total Wrestling magazine believes The Demon is headed to SummerSlam on Aug. 20:

They aren't alone. The signs are there. But is this the right time to pull that trick out of the bag?

Balor's rivalry with Wyatt hasn't been a smash hit thus far, and it lacks narrative focus, but The Eater of Worlds is the ideal foil to inspire the return of The Demon. He's a mystic, a self-proclaimed God, a monster in the shadows.

On Monday's Raw, Wyatt showed off his powers once more by materializing in the ring after the lights went out, only to disappear moments later.

Wyatt makes images appear on the canvas. He's had a mental hold on his followers in the past.

It's in an environment like that where The Demon would most be at home. His presence would be fitting opposite the mercurial Wyatt.

Plus, this is no B-level PPV. SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest event of the year.

WWE should be frugal with how much it uses The Demon to keep it special, but this is certainly an apt time to awaken that dark spirit again.