    IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Tuesday

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa competes in the Men's 200m heats during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Wayde van Niekerk claimed the men's gold in the 400 metres at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, on Tuesday, clocking 43.98.

    There was also success for Pierre-Ambroise Bosse in the men's 800-metre final, as the Frenchman destroyed the field in the closing moments.

    Kenya's dominance of the men's 3000 metres steeplechase continued, with Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto sprinting to the gold medal on the final lap.

    Visit the official IAAF website for a breakdown of the competition's medal table in full.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa on his way to winning the Men's 400 metres final ahead of Demish Gaye of Jamaica (l), Nathon Allen of Jamaica and Steven Gardiner of Bahamas during day five of the 16th IAAF World Athletics C
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Van Niekerk was unstoppable in the 400 metres, blasting through the first half of the race as he put distance between himself and his competitors.

    The South African slowed down in the final 100 metres, watching the screen as he eased over the winning line.

    Lactic acid seemed to be taking its effect, but Van Niekerk was clear of Steven Gardiner, who won the silver.

    Bosse was crowned champion in the 800-metre final against a strong lineup, as a frantic final lap gave the French ace the gold.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France celebrates after winning the Men's 800 metres final during day five of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 8, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
    Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

    The 25-year-old was the first of the leading pack to attack, and his timing was perfect as he sprinted away.

    Kipruto once again proved to be the best steeplechaser on the planet, adding the world championship to his Olympic title.

    The Kenyan was calm in the final three laps, but he kicked through the gears as he celebrated his victory long before the line.

    Two-time Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova added a second world gold to her career haul, throwing 66.76 metres in the women's javelin, while American Sam Kendricks grabbed the title in the men's pole vault, clearing 5.95 metres.

