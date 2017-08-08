IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Tuesday

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Wayde van Niekerk claimed the men's gold in the 400 metres at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, on Tuesday, clocking 43.98.

There was also success for Pierre-Ambroise Bosse in the men's 800-metre final, as the Frenchman destroyed the field in the closing moments.

Kenya's dominance of the men's 3000 metres steeplechase continued, with Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto sprinting to the gold medal on the final lap.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Van Niekerk was unstoppable in the 400 metres, blasting through the first half of the race as he put distance between himself and his competitors.

The South African slowed down in the final 100 metres, watching the screen as he eased over the winning line.

Lactic acid seemed to be taking its effect, but Van Niekerk was clear of Steven Gardiner, who won the silver.

Bosse was crowned champion in the 800-metre final against a strong lineup, as a frantic final lap gave the French ace the gold.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 25-year-old was the first of the leading pack to attack, and his timing was perfect as he sprinted away.

Kipruto once again proved to be the best steeplechaser on the planet, adding the world championship to his Olympic title.

The Kenyan was calm in the final three laps, but he kicked through the gears as he celebrated his victory long before the line.

Two-time Olympic champion Barbora Spotakova added a second world gold to her career haul, throwing 66.76 metres in the women's javelin, while American Sam Kendricks grabbed the title in the men's pole vault, clearing 5.95 metres.