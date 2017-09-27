Bilal Powell's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Matt Forte's Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

New York Jets' running back Matt Forte is dealing with a toe injury, potentially leaving the team without its top playmaker for the near future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Forte reportedly is "week-to-week" and likely to miss the Jets' Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bilal Powell is next on the depth chart, leaving fantasy owners to wonder if he'll be a plug-and-play RB1 if he's added via waivers.

With Forte remaining in a starting role for the first three weeks of the season, Powell hasn't received much run in New York's offense thus far.

The 28-year-old veteran has gained just 72 yards on 28 carries to go along with one touchdown while adding five receptions for 17 yards.

Powell isn't a bad running back, though. He was solid for the Jets last season, rushing for 722 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also provides some value as a receiver and caught 58 passes for 388 yards and another two scores.

Given that he's the clear starter for a Jets team lacking in offensive threats until Forte returns, Powell is going to get a lot of work.

So yes, he's immediately a top-tier flex choice and even an RB2 in favorable matchups. But the Jets also have arguably the worst offense in football and certainly the least inspiring passing game. So opposing defenses are going to load up in the box and dare the Jets to beat them through the air.

In other words, Powell may get a ton of touches, but turning those touches into production is hardly guaranteed. Pick him up on waivers, by all means, but temper your expectations, especially in Week 4 against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks third in the NFL in total defense this season.