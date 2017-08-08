Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Gareth Bale, Top Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Gareth Bale could still move to Manchester United, despite featuring for Real Madrid in the UEFA European Super Cup on Tuesday night, per reports from Spain.

Los Blancos meet United at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, on Tuesday. Bale's involvement will be a key storyline amid ongoing links to United.

He has been confirmed as starting against United, per James Walters of the Daily Star.

However, United could still be encouraged to make a move, per Spanish publication AS (h/t TalkSport.com), thanks to Bale still being eligible to feature in this season's UEFA Champions League.

This suggestion comes after United boss and former Real manager Jose Mourinho previously admitted he would try to sign Bale if the opportunity presents itself.

Mourinho said Bale not playing in the Super Cup would indicate he is available, per Sky Sports: "If he's playing tomorrow, well, no I wouldn't think of that possibility of signing on (Bale). If he is playing tomorrow, it is because he is in the coach's plans and in the club's plans and because he also has that ambition to continue in Real Madrid."

The United chief left no doubt he would make a move for Bale if the attacker is not part of Los Merengues' plans: "If he is on his way out of Real Madrid, well, I'll try to be waiting for him on the other side and try to fight with other coaches that would also like to have him on his team."

These words have been interpreted as masterful mind games by Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV. However, Kitromilides also told TalkSport (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) he doesn't think Bale will leave the Spanish capital just yet: "It's brilliant even by his standards. I don't think there is any chance Bale will leave this summer so it's just mind games from Mourinho yet again."

It's unclear exactly what the aim of Mourinho's words is. He could have been trying to unsettle a player and club before a showpiece fixture in Macedonia.

Alternatively, Mourinho could be well aware of Real's intention not to sell Bale this summer. Even so, he may retain an interest and these words are merely the first salvo in a protracted campaign to eventually bring the former Tottenham Hotspur star to Old Trafford.

The move could happen sooner than expected, though, with other sources in Spain believing the 28-year-old's days with Real may be numbered. Spanish publication El Pais (h/t TalkSport.com) reported Bale is steadily being overtaken by Isco and Marco Asensio in the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale being at a crossroads in his career with Real is a notion shared by La Liga analyst Terry Gibson. He told the La Liga Weekly podcast (h/t Sky Sports) the player who cost a world-record fee in 2013 faces a "make or break" season.

Signing Bale would no doubt be a coup for Mourinho at the expense of his former club. More importantly, Bale would offer the pace, direct running and shooting power to be an invaluable weapon on the break.

Mourinho loves his teams to sit deep, absorb pressure and strike on the counter. Bale's rapid movement from wide areas would make him an excellent complement to the power of striker Romelu Lukaku.

However, not everybody is convinced moving for Bale would be a good idea for the Red Devils. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes lamented Bale's lengthy injury record.

Speaking as an analyst on BT Sport (h/t Callum Davis of the Daily Telegraph), Scholes said: "I can't remember the last time he played a full season. He misses so much football it's untrue and when you think of Ronaldo and Messi, they play every week."

It's a strong argument, but Bale's core talent, along with his Premier League experience, could be too good to pass up for United.

Even so, Los Blancos should work hard to keep Bale in the fold. When fit, he is a lethal attacker who can score goals in bunches and combine brilliantly with attacking talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and centre-forward Karim Benzema.

It's more in Real's interest to gamble on Bale eventually avoiding injury often enough, rather than giving Mourinho the means to strengthen his latest squad.