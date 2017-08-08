Texas Tech Walk-On QB Luke Gonsioroski Dies of Cancer at Age 18

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech walk-on quarterback Luke Gonsioroski has died of cancer at the age of 18.

Texas Tech football announced Gonsioroski's death on Twitter:

Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury issued a statement about Gonsioroski's death, via Akshay Mirchandani of the Dallas Morning News:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke's passing. Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community. He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith. It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched."

Gonsioroski committed to Texas Tech in January.

He began undergoing chemotherapy treatments in March 2016 after an X-ray revealed a mass on one of his lungs, per Joe Kusek of the Billings Gazette. He was declared cancer-free following two rounds of chemotherapy but underwent surgery three months later to remove the tumor which Kusek described as being "roughly the size of two footballs."

Mirchandani noted Gonsioroski's cancer returned in the spring. He was scheduled to arrive at Texas Tech on June 1 to take part in offseason workouts.

Gonsioroski was set to play for the Red Raiders this season as a preferred walk-on after being recruited to the school without getting a scholarship. He played high school football at Baker High School in Montana.