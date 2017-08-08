Letroy Guion Released by Green Bay Packers; Remains Suspended 1st 4 Games

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers released defensive lineman Letroy Guion on Tuesday following his three years with the organization.

Green Bay announced the roster move on its official website. James Palmer‏ of the NFL Network noted Guion is scheduled to miss the first four games of the 2017 regular season after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs.

In addition to Guion's four-game ban, Sam Spangler of KHON reported the 30-year-old Florida State product was arrested in Hawaii in June and charged with "operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant" before getting released on $500 bail.

"Letroy's situation is obviously a pending matter," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters last month. "He's made mistakes. We're still working with him."

Guion signed with Green Bay in 2014. He registered 83 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble across 44 appearances, including 35 starts, with the NFC North squad.

The Florida native previously spent six years with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. He tallied 90 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in a usually more reduced role in 68 games (31 starts) with the Vikes.

While Guion was still slated to fight for a starting spot along the Packers' defensive front, the impending suspension left his status more unsettled heading into the year. He could have been left in a reserve role if the tandem of Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels shone in his absence.

Ultimately, he could struggle to land with another team because of his offseason issues and be forced to wait until the suspension expires to sign somewhere as line depth.