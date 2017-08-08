MLB Announces 2017 Postseason Schedule, Dates and TV Info

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With less than two months remaining in the regular season, Major League Baseball has announced the 2017 postseason schedule that will start with the American League Wild Card Game on Oct. 3.

MLB Communications released the full schedule for this year's playoffs:

The American League Divison Series will start on Oct 5., with the National League getting started on Oct. 6. The respective League Championship Series will begin eight days after the start of the Division Series.

Game 1 of the 2017 World Series will be played at the home of the team with the best record in MLB on Oct. 24. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 will be played on Nov. 1.

The Chicago Cubs are the defending World Series champions and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Los Angeles Dodgers own MLB's best record at 79-32, 15.5 games ahead of the Colorado Rockies in the National League West.

The rest of the NL playoff field based on current standings would include the Washington Nationals as the NL East champions, with the Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks as the two wild card teams.

In the AL, the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros lead their respective divisions. The New York Yankees lead the wild-card race, with the Kansas City Royals holding an edge over the Tampa Bay Rays based on percentage points for the second wild card spot.