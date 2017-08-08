    Adam Gase Says Jay Cutler Looked the 'Same' During 1st Dolphins Practice

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Aug 8, 2017; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws a pass during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
    Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

    After Jay Cutler took part in his first practice with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, head coach Adam Gase sounded optimistic about his new quarterback.

    Speaking to reporters (via ESPN.com's Josh Baumgard), Gase said he thought Cutler looked the "same" after Tuesday's practice session:

    "He was good. [He] remembers basically everything with the offense. Basically for him, it's just kind of getting that feel with the rush. It's one thing to throw routes on air and one-on-ones, but to get in there and be able to take some reps with the line in there and to be able to see everything develop and our players' body language and how they run routes, that's the biggest difference for him."

    After a brief three-month retirement, Cutler was lured back to the NFL by the Dolphins. He signed a one-year deal on Sunday worth up to $13 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    The Dolphins needed another quarterback after Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is concerned Tannehill will have to undergo season-ending surgery, but he will get multiple opinions before making a final decision. 

    Cutler and Gase previously worked together in 2015 with the Chicago Bears. Gase was the team's offensive coordinator and helped build an offense that led Cutler to post the best quarterback rating (92.3) and second-best completion percentage (64.4) and interception percentage (2.3) of his career. 

