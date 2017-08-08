Jarvis Landry Denies Allegations of Battery Against Girlfriend

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry denied battery allegations Tuesday stemming from a March incident involving his girlfriend.

When asked if the allegations were false, Landry responded, "Exactly," according to ESPN.com.

Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira released a statement on Twitter on Monday saying she wasn't physically harmed during the incident, which she characterized as a vocal disagreement:

Landry is currently under investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Broward County State Attorney's office.

Landry also said Tuesday that he doesn't want the investigation to cast any negativity over the Dolphins during training camp:

"I'm here, at training camp, to help my guys get better. I don't want any bad attention to me, this organization, [coach] Adam [Gase], nobody. I don't believe this is the place for it or the time for it. Like I said, I've been very up front with the team and I've been very upfront with law enforcement. I put that in their hands. That's really all I have to say about it."

The 24-year-old wideout is set to enter his fourth NFL season, and he is in line to hit free agency next offseason if he doesn't come to terms on an extension.

Landry has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and is coming off a campaign that saw him register 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns.

The former second-round draft pick out of LSU figures to be an important constant in Miami's offense in 2017, especially with uncertainty at the quarterback position in the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury and the signing of Jay Cutler.