Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

A full slate of games across the country Tuesday will start to bring the 2017 Little League World Series picture into focus.

The Southeast and Southwest regions will have their championship games set after today's results. The six remaining regions are still in the early stages of their respective brackets after starting play Sunday, with today marking the last chance for several teams in the double-elimination format.

Here are the results from each of Tuesday's regional matchups as they go final.

Tuesday Results (all times Eastern)

Great Lakes: Kentucky (Lexington Eastern) def. Wisconsin (Wausau National), 10-5

Mid-Atlantic: Maryland (Thurmont) def. Washington D.C. (Northwest Washington), 7-2

Northwest: Wyoming vs. Montana, Noon

Midwest: Iowa (Johnston) vs. Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American), 1 p.m.

New England: Vermont (Essex Junction) vs. Massachusetts (Holden), 1 p.m.

West: Northern California vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Southeast: Georgia (Peachtree City) vs. Tennessee (Goodlettsville), 3 p.m.

Midwest: Kansas (Cherokee Community) vs. Nebraska (Kearney), 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic: Delaware (Milton) vs. New York (Plainview), 4 p.m.

Great Lakes: Indiana (New Albany) vs. Michigan (Grosse Pointe Woods), 7 p.m.

New England: Rhode Island (Cumberland American) vs. Maine (South Portland), 7 p.m.

West: Nevada vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest: Louisana vs. Texas West, 8 p.m.

Northwest: Alaska vs. Idaho, 10 p.m.

Tuesday Recap

Kentucky def. Wisconsin, 10-5

Tied at five heading into the final inning, Kentucky scored five runs in the top of the sixth to earn a 10-5 victory over Wisconsin.

Joey Howard had the big hit in that decisive sixth inning with a grand slam after Kentucky took a 6-5 lead on a wild pitch to the previous batter. Pitcher Leighton Harris closed out the game with two innings of one-hit baseball.

Prior to the sixth inning, Wisconsin pitcher Landon Parlier did an excellent job in relief. He allowed a total of five earned runs with two strikeouts in three innings. He also showed his offensive skills by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored.

Maryland def. Washington D.C., 7-2

Maryland's offense broke out with six runs over the final two innings to earn a 7-2 win over Washington D.C.

This was an excellent—and needed—bounce-back effort for Maryland coming off Monday's 10-5 loss against Pennsylvania. With the bats stymied for the first four innings, Maryland pitching was terrific with EJ Lowry and Joey McMannis combining to allow five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Pitching was a problem for Washington D.C. in the decisive fifth inning. After Andrew Catron loaded the bases, Miles Huh walked three straight hitters after taking over to put Maryland up 5-2.

McMannis delivered insurance for Maryland in the sixth inning with a two-run homer. Braden Manning closed out the game with a clean bottom of the sixth.