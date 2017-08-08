    Branden Albert Placed on Jaguars' Reserve/Retired List After NFL Comeback Report

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Branden Albert warms up during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Offensive lineman Branden Albert is reportedly considering an NFL return just one week after retiring, but the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they placed him on the reserve/retired list.        

    According to SiriusXM's Adam Caplan (h/t ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco), Albert has changed his mind about retiring and wants to rejoin the Jaguars, but the organization is unlikely to allow him to.

    By placing him on the reserve/retired list, however, the Jags retain Albert's rights and ensure they are the only team he can play for if he does return unless they trade or release him, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The Jaguars announced Albert's retirement July 31, and as part of a statement, Albert said he believes the organization is going to "turn the corner."

    Jacksonville acquired Albert from the Miami Dolphins in an offseason trade for tight end Julius Thomas, and while he skipped OTAs, Albert reported to mandatory minicamp, per DiRocco.

    The Kansas City Chiefs selected Albert out of Virginia in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft at No. 15 overall. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 with the Chiefs and received the honor once again in 2015, which was his second campaign with the Dolphins.

    If Albert doesn't return to the Jaguars, rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson and Jermey Parnell are in line to be Jacksonville's starting offensive tackles.

