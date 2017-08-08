Cam Newton Won't Play in Preseason Opener Amid Recovery from Shoulder Injury

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to sit out the team's preseason opener Wednesday night against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update Tuesday and noted the Panthers still plan for Newton to play at "some point" during the exhibition schedule.

The 28-year-old Georgia native underwent surgery in late March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

Although Newton resumed throwing over the summer, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reported last week the quarterback has been limited during training camp because of soreness.

"He started warming up this morning and said he still felt a little bit sore," head coach Ron Rivera said last Tuesday. "Why push it? Why have him throw with a sore arm and make it worse? It made no sense to have him throw with a sore shoulder."

Rivera said Monday the team's doctors are "pleased" with the QB's progress despite the decision to keep him from throwing for the past week, per David Newton of ESPN.com.

The Panthers will have three preseason games left following Wednesday's clash with the Texans: They play the Titans on Aug. 19 in Tennessee, the Jaguars on Aug. 24 in Jacksonville and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 31 at home.

Between the shoulder injury and Newton's lackluster 2016 campaign, which featured career-worst numbers in both completion percentage (52.9) and passer rating (75.8), Carolina would probably like to see him get at least some reps before Week 1.

The Panthers kick off the regular season Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. There's been no sign so far the team's starting quarterback is in any danger of missing that contest.