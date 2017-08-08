5-Star Prospect Bol Bol's Team Forfeits Game After Coach Receives Technical Foul

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Highly touted recruit Bol Bol was part of a team that forfeited a youth basketball game Sunday as a protest against the officials.

According to ESPN.com, Bol's Midwest Flight walked off the court with 6:27 remaining against Central Kansas Elite in the MAYB Championships national semifinals in Wichita, Kansas.

Midwest Flight head coach Monte Harrison made the decision after he was called for a technical foul, marking his team's sixth tech of the game.

Midwest Flight was trailing 71-61 at the time, and the protest resulted in a forfeit loss.

Sunday's incident was the second high-profile instance of officiating controversy in a youth basketball game in recent weeks.

As part of the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament two weeks ago, the LaVar Ball-coached Big Ballers, led on the court by LaMelo Ball, forfeited after LaVar was assessed a technical.

The Ball family patriarch was at it again the following week as part of an Adidas-sponsored tournament when he threatened to forfeit unless a female referee was replaced, and she ultimately was.

Per Scout.com, Bol is a 5-star recruit who ranks as the No. 3 overall player and No. 2 power forward in the class of 2018.

The son of late NBA star Manute Bol, the Santa Ana, California, native stands 7'1" and has garnered interest from schools such as Arizona, Kentucky and UCLA.