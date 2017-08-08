    Bryce Harper Is 3rd-Youngest Active Player to 150 Career Homers

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffAugust 8, 2017

    Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his single home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals star right fielder Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run during Monday's 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. In doing so, he tied the mark for the third-youngest active player to collect his 150th home run at just 24 years old, per Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

    Only two active players have reached the milestone at a younger age: Albert Pujols (24 years, 212 days) and Giancarlo Stanton (24 years, 290 days). However, incredibly, Mike Trout hit his 150th homer at the exact same age (9,061 days) as Harper.

    Harper, an All-Star, has been putting together another impressive season. Following Monday's action, the outfielder leads the majors in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.044) and ranks fourth in home runs (29).

    After a disappointing .243/.373/.441 batting line last season while dealing with nagging injuries to his neck and shoulder, 2017 has been a bounce-back year for him. Through 102 games played, Harper is batting .327/.422/.621 with 29 home runs.

    Despite the lackluster batting line, Harper still managed to record the first 20-20 season of his career in 2016. While he's been less active on the basepaths this year, recording just two steals so far, there's no doubt that Harper is creating enough impact with his bat to make up for it.

    If Harper continues his stellar season, he could add some more hardware to his collection. To date, he's acquired the Rookie of the Year award, a Silver Slugger, an MVP and five All-Star selections.

    The Nationals and Harper will face the Marlins once again Tuesday. Vance Worley, who's 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, will be toeing the rubber for Miami.

