    Bob Arum Says Conor McGregor Doesn't Have a Chance to Beat Floyd Mayweather

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: (R-L) Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Bob Arum believes Conor McGregor has no chance of beating Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, 85-year-old Arum refused to even acknowledge the bout as a true fight: "It's not a fight for Christ's sake. There's not even a chance McGregor wins."

    Arum also addressed the fact tickets are proving tough to shift during the interview, expressing little surprise the supposed showpiece bout isn't proving a draw.

    "There's a limited number of suckers," he said.

    Arum is not impressed by McGregor and Mayweather stepping into the ring together.
    Arum is not impressed by McGregor and Mayweather stepping into the ring together.Nick Wass/Associated Press

    TMZ Sports referenced Arum's long-running animosity with UFC honcho Dana White. In this context, it's easy to believe Arum would not rate one of the star turns of UFC stepping into the ring to face one of boxing most decorated fighters.

    Similarly, it is difficult to believe Irishman McGregor will have the know-how, ring presence, timing and combination punching to lay a glove on Mayweather too often. The latter has proved himself a master of setting his own pace in a fight and wearing an opponent down.

    McGregor struggling is an idea gaining steam after sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi offered this unflattering take on his skills and stamina between the ropes, per an interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror): "He did well for five rounds but from six on he became more hit-able. I'm trash talking all the time, telling him he can't hang with me, he's not used to these body shots. He stopped talking because he wanted to save his energy."

    McGregor isn't being given much of a chance.
    McGregor isn't being given much of a chance.Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

    An anticipated one-sided event could be why people are staying away. On the other hand, Arum's disparaging assessment of McGregor's chances, along with the general consensus he has little chance, may serve as the all the motivation the 29-year-old needs to surprise many and prove his doubters wrong.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Most Notorious Boxing vs. 'MMA' Fights

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Malignaggi Brands Conor a 'Scumbag'

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jones Wants to Be Friends with DC

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Drug Dealer Gave Conor 'A Few Slaps' in Fight

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report