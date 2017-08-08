Bob Arum Says Conor McGregor Doesn't Have a Chance to Beat Floyd Mayweather

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bob Arum believes Conor McGregor has no chance of beating Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 85-year-old Arum refused to even acknowledge the bout as a true fight: "It's not a fight for Christ's sake. There's not even a chance McGregor wins."

Arum also addressed the fact tickets are proving tough to shift during the interview, expressing little surprise the supposed showpiece bout isn't proving a draw.

"There's a limited number of suckers," he said.

TMZ Sports referenced Arum's long-running animosity with UFC honcho Dana White. In this context, it's easy to believe Arum would not rate one of the star turns of UFC stepping into the ring to face one of boxing most decorated fighters.

Similarly, it is difficult to believe Irishman McGregor will have the know-how, ring presence, timing and combination punching to lay a glove on Mayweather too often. The latter has proved himself a master of setting his own pace in a fight and wearing an opponent down.

McGregor struggling is an idea gaining steam after sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi offered this unflattering take on his skills and stamina between the ropes, per an interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror): "He did well for five rounds but from six on he became more hit-able. I'm trash talking all the time, telling him he can't hang with me, he's not used to these body shots. He stopped talking because he wanted to save his energy."

An anticipated one-sided event could be why people are staying away. On the other hand, Arum's disparaging assessment of McGregor's chances, along with the general consensus he has little chance, may serve as the all the motivation the 29-year-old needs to surprise many and prove his doubters wrong.