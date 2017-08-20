The Usos Beat New Day to Win Tag Titles at WWE SummerSlam 2017 at Kickoff Show

Credit: WWE.com

The Usos defeated New Day on Sunday night at SummerSlam to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the second time on the kickoff show.

It was a hard-hitting match that got the crowd chanting "this is awesome" at certain points.

Kevin Owens was quick to praise the match, as well as plenty of others:

The rivalry between New Day and The Usos has been a staple on SmackDown Live since Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E made their debut on the blue brand following the Superstar Shake-up.

While New Day took several weeks off before debuting since Kingston was nursing an injury, they wasted no time in targeting The Usos and the championships when they re-emerged.

It didn't take long before the feud got personal, as the two teams took plenty of shots at each other, leading up to a memorable rap battle.

Amid the witty and hurtful verbal barbs, The Usos lost their cool and attacked New Day, which added another layer of heat to the program.

In the first pay-per-view match between the teams, The Usos retained the titles by getting themselves intentionally counted out at Money in the Bank.

That led to a rematch at Battleground, and the second time was a charm for New Day, as the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history added a SmackDown Tag Team Championship run to their resume.

Although Jimmy and Jey came out on the losing end at Battleground, their actions in the following weeks suggested they were undeterred.

Kofi, Woods and Big E were scheduled to have a championship celebration on SmackDown two days after winning the titles, but they were jumped and brutally beaten down by The Usos, which prevented them from appearing the following week.

With New Day temporarily out of the picture, The Usos took the opportunity to poke fun at their rivals and kick them while they were down, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE:

New Day returned with a vengeance, however, which added to the bad blood between the two teams leading to their match at SummerSlam.

Since New Day and The Usos have long had good chemistry and put on a number of quality matches, the excitement surrounding their SummerSlam bout was obvious.

Their work on the mic and in terms of character development has been strong as well, which helped take SmackDown's tag team division from a weakness to one of its greatest strengths.

Although SmackDown is starting to build some depth within the tag ranks as well, The Usos vs. New Day is the money feud, and Sunday's result means it is likely to continue.

