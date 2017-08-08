NFL Training Camp Notebook: Can Kareem Hunt Become the Next Jamaal Charles?

1 of 10

Looking for a potential sleeper rookie running back to grab in your fantasy football draft? There's usually at least one every year, and it's beginning to look as though Kansas City Chiefs third-round pick Kareem Hunt could immediately become a household name at that lighting rod of a position.

Hunt, who put together two 1,400-yard seasons and scored 44 touchdowns during his four seasons at Toledo, has been getting more and more work with the first-team offense at Chiefs camp, according to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney.

That comes days after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told Josh Tolentino of the Kansas City Star that Hunt "picks it up quick."

“He’s a smart kid,” Reid said. “’He’s picking it up … I’ve been around a lot of good backs and smart backs and he’s right in there."

So could Hunt wind up starting? Could he become the back they've been looking for since age and injuries started to catch up to Jamaal Charles? It would be fitting considering that the Charles era just came to an end this offseason, and Hunt is a well-rounded, elusive back with the ability to become an every-down guy in this league.

But he'll still have to battle Spencer Ware, who was the team's top back 1,368 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games last season.

Expect both to play key roles, with the versatile Charcandrick West also in the mix. The point is the Chiefs have plenty of high-quality options as they move on from Charles. And it's becoming clear that Hunt's ceiling is higher than many might have expected.