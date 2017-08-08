Spike Lee Announces Date, Time for Colin Kaepernick Rally at NFL Headquarters

Uncredited/Associated Press

Film director Spike Lee announced Tuesday that he will hold a rally in support of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at NFL headquarters in New York City on Aug. 23.

Lee tweeted the following details regarding the event:

Kaepernick remains unsigned, which has led to plenty of debate about whether his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality last season has contributed to his inability to catch on with a team.

Interest in Kaepernick since the end of the 2016 season has been tepid thus far.

The Seattle Seahawks brought him in for a visit before opting not to sign him, while the Baltimore Ravens recently toyed with bringing him on board.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been resistant to the idea of signing Kaepernick, but Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome shot down that report in a statement, per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun.

On Sunday, Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin expressed his belief that NFL owners are attempting to send a message by not signing Kaepernick, according to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia:

"My original position was I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee didn't have anything to do with it. After viewing what's going on, I've got to take that back. I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of, 'Stay in between the lines.' It's frustrating because you want to have guys who are willing to speak out about things that they believe in, whether you agree with it or not. But I think that's definitely playing a role now more so than I thought it was going to."

Kaepernick, 29, went just 1-10 as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers last season, but his statistical production was strong.

The veteran threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two more touchdowns.

Kaepernick also has six career playoff starts to his credit, including a Super Bowl appearance.