    Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona Transfer Reportedly 'In the Final Stages'

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Bayern Muenchen and Liverpool FC at Allianz Arena on August 1, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Barcelona's move for Philippe Coutinho is reportedly "in the final stages" and could be completed in "a matter of hours" after the Catalan giants sent a "delegation" to Liverpool to hash out the deal. 

    According to Sport, Barca will bid €90 million plus bonuses on Tuesday as they look to secure the Brazilian's capture with the hope of unveiling him before the end of the week.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Tottenham's Sissoko 'Keen' on Trabzonspor Loan

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atletico Agree to Sell Kranevitter Zenit

      Club Atlético de Madrid
      via Club Atlético de Madrid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Coutinho in 'Training Protest' to Force Barca Move

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Target Lemar Left 'Upset' by Training Bust Up

      Charles Watts
      via footballlondon