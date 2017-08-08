Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona Transfer Reportedly 'In the Final Stages'

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona's move for Philippe Coutinho is reportedly "in the final stages" and could be completed in "a matter of hours" after the Catalan giants sent a "delegation" to Liverpool to hash out the deal.

According to Sport, Barca will bid €90 million plus bonuses on Tuesday as they look to secure the Brazilian's capture with the hope of unveiling him before the end of the week.

