WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 7August 8, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 7
Just under two weeks until SummerSlam on August 20, WWE Raw produced another compelling episode of television that featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar and a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
None of those three Superstars would emerge from the broadcast as the night's biggest winners or losers, though.
Instead, it was Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's journey back to friendship that earned them "winner" status, and the reaction given to Emma's in-ring work and near-fall on Alicia Fox that helped her to join them.
For Big Cass, Big Show and Enzo Amore, the repetition of their rivalry has hurt its quality, while Jason Jordan's push may be as close to dead on arrival as it gets.
Explore why those Superstars made this week's recap and what it may mean for them going forward.
Winner: Emma
Emma may have tapped out to Sasha Banks on Monday night and missed out on the opportunity to compete in next week's No. 1 Contender's match, but she was a clear winner, thanks to a positive response from the Toronto audience.
When she came within an inch of pinning Alicia Fox, the gasp let out by the crowd when the former Divas champion shot her shoulder off the mat was an indicator that, yes, fans do want to see her succeed after being so woefully mishandled since her main roster call-up.
For weeks, the Aussie Superstar has appeared both on Raw and across social media, complaining about her recent use. She has demanded an opportunity but has repeatedly been denied by general manager Kurt Angle—to the point where she threatened to date his son if she did not get what she wants.
Long one of the most talented in-ring competitors on the women's roster, Emma has been let down by management time and time again.
Whether she was miscast as a comedy act or shoehorned into a highly sexualized character that never fit, she has been failed by those in power.
Which explains the positive reaction for her on television and across that same social media.
It does not take a rocket scientist to realize how superb her in-ring abilities are. There is a wealth of NXT footage on the WWE Network that will re-educate you on the talent of Emma if you have questions.
How she is repeatedly ignored and pushed aside when she was at the forefront of the so-called Women's Revolution WWE likes to tout is a mystery that only management can solve.
The more audiences voice their support for her, though, the more management will have to at least consider giving her a more prominent role on television.
Losers: Big Cass, Big Show and Enzo Amore
After last week's uninspiring main event, was anyone really pining for another match between Big Show and Big Cass?
It was announced Monday night that the two giants will compete in a Shark Cage match in which Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in the steel structure.
The announcement was followed by another Big Cass attack that ended exactly as last week's show did, with him getting knocked unconscious.
Big Cass beating down his rivals is as played out as anything on WWE television programming. The heel being knocked unconscious two weeks in a row stinks of creative bankruptcy.
Here's hoping SummerSlam on August 20 brings about the end of this program before it overstays its welcome and all involved are hurt rather than helped.
Winner: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Seth Rollins walking away from Dean Ambrose's offer of a fist bump Monday night was fantastic storytelling.
Rollins had attempted to reunite with Ambrose two weeks ago, but The Lunatic Fringe walked away from him. The Architect, growing frustrated with his former partner's unwillingness to let bygones be bygones, refused when Ambrose offered this week.
The continued back-and-forth and hesitation on both men's parts will only lead to a more unforgettable moment when they do finally engage in the first bump and reunite two-thirds of the most dominant faction of this generation.
Monday night, Ambrose refused to come to Rollins' aid following a loss to Sheamus. The Kingslayer proved the bigger man later when he hit the ring to assist The Lunatic Fringe in clearing out the Raw tag team champions.
On a show with several strong stories leading into SummerSlam, this is arguably the best and most engaging.
Loser: Jason Jordan
It is time to admit the Jason Jordan experiment has been a colossal failure.
Rather than taking the time to build Jordan through his American Alpha tag team with Chad Gable, he disappeared from television and was reintroduced as Angle's son in an attempt to draw fan interest. Instead, the ridiculous storyline inspired laughs and boos.
Jordan's "I love my dad" attitude has failed to strike a chord, and the lack of storytelling beyond the revelation has not helped matters.
WWE Creative can trot Jordan to the ring every week from now until December, have him roll over another Superstar and win every match he competes in, but if fans do not have a reason beyond "he's Kurt Angle's son" to care about him, he will fail miserably.
Jordan lacks the on-air personality of his on-screen dad and that hurt him extraordinarily.
Until he finds himself as a character, and WWE management pushes him as more than the answer to a ridiculous storyline, Jordan will be greeted with jeers, groans and apathy.