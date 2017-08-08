WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 7

1 of 4

Emma may have tapped out to Sasha Banks on Monday night and missed out on the opportunity to compete in next week's No. 1 Contender's match, but she was a clear winner, thanks to a positive response from the Toronto audience.

When she came within an inch of pinning Alicia Fox, the gasp let out by the crowd when the former Divas champion shot her shoulder off the mat was an indicator that, yes, fans do want to see her succeed after being so woefully mishandled since her main roster call-up.

For weeks, the Aussie Superstar has appeared both on Raw and across social media, complaining about her recent use. She has demanded an opportunity but has repeatedly been denied by general manager Kurt Angle—to the point where she threatened to date his son if she did not get what she wants.

Long one of the most talented in-ring competitors on the women's roster, Emma has been let down by management time and time again.

Whether she was miscast as a comedy act or shoehorned into a highly sexualized character that never fit, she has been failed by those in power.

Which explains the positive reaction for her on television and across that same social media.

It does not take a rocket scientist to realize how superb her in-ring abilities are. There is a wealth of NXT footage on the WWE Network that will re-educate you on the talent of Emma if you have questions.

How she is repeatedly ignored and pushed aside when she was at the forefront of the so-called Women's Revolution WWE likes to tout is a mystery that only management can solve.

The more audiences voice their support for her, though, the more management will have to at least consider giving her a more prominent role on television.