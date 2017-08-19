Aleister Black Defeats Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Credit: WWE.com

Aleister Black's undefeated streak continued Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, as he defeated Hideo Itami in a hard-hitting affair.

Itami took the fight to Black and pushed him further than any opponent had previously, and he even busted Black open with his stiff strikes, as seen in this photo courtesy of WWE NXT:

It only takes one shot for Black to prevail, though, and that was on full display Saturday in Barclays Center when he hit Itami with Black Mass seemingly out of nowhere to win the bout.

Black and Itami didn't cross paths on NXT programming until a couple of weeks ago when they had an in-ring scuffle prior to Black's match against the debuting Kyle O'Reilly.

Itami was cutting a ranting and raving promo before Black's music hit and he slowly made his way to the ring. After Itami refused to exit, Black put him down with the kick to the head known as Black Mass.

That one interaction set the stage for a highly anticipated match at TakeOver with undeniable show-stealing potential.

Itami has developed a new attitude since the last TakeOver event, which saw him fall just short of defeating Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship.

The Japanese Superstar turned his back on former friend Kassius Ohno by beating him down with a vicious attack, and he appeared to turn his back on the NXT fans as well:

Itami's NXT arrival was heralded as a huge deal three years ago, but he has struggled to live up to his potential due largely to a number of significant injuries.

The veteran finally appears to be healthy, though, and he is hitting his stride from a character perspective as a merciless heel.

Black has captured the attention of the WWE Universe since his debut at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, and he has developed into one of the most dangerous forces in the company.

Although his program with Itami essentially marks his first feud in NXT, Black kept himself relevant by engaging in battles with the likes of Ohno, O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and others.

Saturday's bout with Itami unquestionably marked the biggest test of his NXT career to date, however, and it offered him a potential launching pad moving forward.

The NXT decision-makers have taken a slow-and-steady approach with Black rather than thrusting him into the spotlight and making him an immediate title contender.

He has instead been tasked with being an in-ring workhorse while NXT keeps him shrouded in mystery until the time is right to reveal more about his persona.

The unknown is part of what makes Black intriguing, and it added to a match that already had a big-fight feel against Itami.

With Black prevailing once again and adding another victim to his growing list, it may not be long before he finds himself in the NXT Championship hunt.

