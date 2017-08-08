Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

National League West rivals will square off in the first of three games at Chase Field on Tuesday when the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (79-32) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (63-48) as small road favorites on the MLB lines at the sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks enter the series opener 16 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies for second place.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -133 favorites (wager $133 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-2.6, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles has lost just three times since the All-Star break while winning 18 games. Two of those losses took place in consecutive games at home against the Atlanta Braves, a team they easily could have been overlooking at the time. The Dodgers went on a nine-game winning streak, with five of the victories decided by one run.

During Los Angeles' current four-game winning streak, the team has won all of them by three runs or more. The Dodgers have also won six of the first 10 meetings with Arizona so far this season, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, including a three-game sweep at Chavez Ravine, California, in July, with each decided by one run.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

The Diamondbacks took two of three from Los Angeles in their only series at Chase Field between April 21 and 23. The two wins were both routs, with Arizona outscoring Los Angeles by a 24-10 margin as an underdog each time.

The Diamondbacks may have an edge in the pitching matchup here with Zack Godley (5-4, 2.86 ERA) going to the mound for the 16th time this year. Godley has been fantastic in going 2-0 in his last three outings, allowing four runs and 12 hits in a combined 18.2 innings with seven walks and 22 strikeouts. He also pitched well against the Dodgers earlier this season, giving up just one run and three hits in five innings of an eventual 1-0 road loss on July 5.

Smart betting pick

While Los Angeles has been difficult to bet against, Arizona is worth a look in this spot. Kenta Maeda (10-4, 3.79) has been better lately for the Dodgers, but he has gone 4-3 on the road overall with a 4.74 ERA. Ride with Godley and the D-backs.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 13-1 in its last 14 games.

Los Angeles is 10-1 in its last 11 games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Arizona's last six games.

