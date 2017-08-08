Virgil van Dijk Reportedly Favours Transfer to Liverpool Amid Chelsea Rumours

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk would reportedly prefer a move to Liverpool over Chelsea this summer after handing in a transfer request at Southampton.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, the Blues will compete with the Reds for his signature in a potential £60 million deal, but he "is waiting for Liverpool" to make a move for him.

Southampton remain adamant he will not be allowed to leave despite handing in the request and are yet to receive any bids from either side.

The Times' Henry Winter relayed the statement Van Dijk released expressing his desire to leave the Saints:

Per Lewis, Liverpool made him their priority defensive target earlier in the summer but were accused by Southampton of tapping him up, prompting them to withdraw their interest in him until such a time the club allows him to leave.

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby is a huge admirer of Van Dijk:

The Reds have a much greater need than Chelsea, who have already added Antonio Rudiger to their list of defensive options, though they could still use more cover following the departures of John Terry, Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma.

NBC Sports' Joe Prince-Wright believes the Blues would be an excellent fit for the Dutchman, but he also noted Southampton's reluctance to part with him:

Much will depend on whether the Saints relent and allow him to leave.

Their desire to keep the player is understandable given his importance to the team, but after making his ambition of leaving public, it perhaps makes more sense to part with him for a significant profit rather than opting to keep him and potentially not even play him.