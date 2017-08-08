Steph Curry on Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Rumors: 'Nothing's Really Surprising'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry commented for the first time Monday on rumors regarding Kyrie Irving's desire to be traded away from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the news shocked most of the basketball world, Curry has come to expect the unexpected, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com):

"I don't know the ins and outs of what conversations are going on. It's obviously surprising, but at the end of [the] day nothing's really surprising when it comes to storylines and things like that from year to year. It's just kind of the nature of the beast. I'm sure if something does happen I'll be able to talk about it more, but right now he's still on Cleveland's team."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in July that Irving requested a trade from the Cavs in an effort to emerge from LeBron's shadow.

