PGA Championship 2017: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

The two main storylines heading into the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been whether Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam and whether Rory McIlroy can dominate the field like he did at this course for the 2010 and 2015 Wells Fargo Championships.

However, a new talking point has developed, and it's the nasty weather in the forecast.

Per the National Weather Service, there is currently a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday. A lot can change within the next 48 hours, but the PGA Championship may be played in Open Championship weather at first glance.

We'll soon find out how much of an impact the weather has on tournament play, but until then, here are the latest PGA Championship odds to win outright (everyone who is 50/1 or better listed below), per Stephen Campbell of OddsShark.

That's followed by predictions for the top two favorites as well as a sleeper who will be playing in one of the later groups during the tournament's final round.

PGA Championship Odds (50-1 or Better)

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Jordan Spieth: 8-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 11-1

Dustin Johnson: 12-1

Rickie Fowler: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 25-1

Brooks Koepka: 25-1

Jason Day: 28-1

Justin Rose: 40-1

Justin Thomas: 40-1

Henrik Stenson: 40-1

Sergio Garcia: 40-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Thomas Pieters: 40-1

Paul Casey: 45-1

Charley Hoffman: 50-1

Predicted Winner: Rory McIlroy

McIlroy's performances at the Wells Fargo Championship, which is played at Quail Hollow Club every May (with the exception of this year), are routinely phenomenal. He's won there twice (by four strokes in 2010 and seven in 2015), lost in a playoff once (in 2012) and finished top 10 three other times.

There's a missed-cut blip on the radar screen, but that can certainly be excused given McIlroy's excellent form here.

Given that McIlroy has finished top five in his last two events (the Open Championship and WGC-Bridgestone), it's clear why he's the favorite. His ceiling is a dominating win by multiple strokes, a la 2010 and 2015. Otherwise, it's hard seeing McIlroy finish lower than 10th at a course where he's taken top 10 six of his last seven tries.

Therefore, the expectation is that McIlroy takes the Wanamaker Trophy. The guess here is that he gets it done.

No. 1 Contender: Rickie Fowler

One of the best all-around golfers in the game should play well at a course that will provide stiff tests off the tee, on approaches, around the green and on the putting surfaces.

Fowler ranks no worse than 49th in any strokes gained category and is first in strokes gained putting, per the PGA Tour website.

Putting may be the most important factor of the week due to the new Champion Ultradwarf Bermudagrass that was recently installed on each green.

Kevin Na had some comments on the green after practicing on the course this week, per Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel:

"The speed [of the greens] is up, especially with the undulations. They are brutal, really fast. The greens with the new Bermuda and the greens being so young, they are super firm and very fast. I thought it was almost too fast. It was almost to the point where guys could putt it off the green with a downhill, down-grain putt."

With that being the case, golfers who are struggling with the putter this year may be at a significant disadvantage. That gives an edge to players like Fowler, who has been fantastic on the greens.

Given that Fowler is solid in every other category, the expectation is that he contends for the championship deep into Sunday. The prediction here is that he gives McIlroy a great effort but misses out on first place by two strokes.

Top Sleeper: James Hahn

You might think it's an odd choice to pick James Hahn as a sleeper when he won the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club just one year ago, but he has steep 175/1 odds to win the 2017 PGA Championship outright.

Hahn's success at Quail Hollow Club last year should give him a boost of confidence heading into this major, but he's also in good form heading into the PGA Championship. He's made six of his last seven cuts and registered three top-10 finishes, with his best being a third-place mark at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Hahn also has a good all-around game, ranking above average in each strokes gained category. Notably, his ball striking is perhaps his greatest strength, as he ranks 39th on the PGA Tour.

It's difficult to envision Hahn winning this year given the loaded PGA Championship field, coupled with some of the game's top golfers in excellent form right now, but expect him to finish strong and take no worse than 10th.